Olympic Blasts!: Ernie Els takes the British Open crown at Royal Lytham & St Annes

1908 — Reggie Walker claims South Africa’s first-ever Olympic medal, winning the 100m crown at the London Games. The 19-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal, who was not initially picked for the South African team, equalled the Olympic record of 10.8 sec, the fraction measured as 4/5 in those days. Walker took an early lead, but was overtaken by American James Rector at halfway. The South African fought back and drew level for six yards, according to the official Olympic report, before shooting ahead to win by three feet. Rector was second and Canada’s Robert Kerr, who won the 200m crown, was third.
1952 — Sprinter Daphne Hasenjager, the only female of South Africa’s 1948 Olympic team, takes silver in the women’s 100m at the Helsinki Games. Her 11.8 sec was no match for the 11.5 world record Australian Marjorie Jackson pulled off in the final and the semifinals. Two Aussies finished third and fourth, both being credited with a time of 11.9 sec.
1958 — Gert Potgieter breaks his own 440-yard world record in Cardiff as he wins the Empire Games gold in 49.7 sec — one year after breaking his neck at a club rugby practice. Potgieter, a Pretoria-based detective, played wing and centre for Northern Transvaal. He had suffered three broken vertebrae and national athletics officials had claimed his athletics career was over, though he was back at work in a neck brace within a few days, doing light duties. Potgieter’s previous world record was 50.7. Converted into metres, his time was considered to be faster than the official 400m world record of 49.5 held by American Glenn Davis.
1996 — Swimmer Marianne Kriel wins South Africa’s second Olympic medal of the Atlanta Games, taking bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke in a 1 min 02.12 sec African record.
2012 — Eighteen years after winning his first major title, Ernie Els takes the British Open crown at Royal Lytham & St Annes. He hadn’t won in two years, and he didn’t lead at any point during the Open until he nailed a 15-foot birdie putt on the last hole to edge Australian Adam Scott by one shot. Els shot 32 on the back nine for a final round 68 that gave him overall seven under par 273.
Games history
Olympic Blasts!: Ernie Els takes the British Open crown at Royal Lytham & St Annes
Today in Olympic history: July 22
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
1908 — Reggie Walker claims South Africa’s first-ever Olympic medal, winning the 100m crown at the London Games. The 19-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal, who was not initially picked for the South African team, equalled the Olympic record of 10.8 sec, the fraction measured as 4/5 in those days. Walker took an early lead, but was overtaken by American James Rector at halfway. The South African fought back and drew level for six yards, according to the official Olympic report, before shooting ahead to win by three feet. Rector was second and Canada’s Robert Kerr, who won the 200m crown, was third.
1952 — Sprinter Daphne Hasenjager, the only female of South Africa’s 1948 Olympic team, takes silver in the women’s 100m at the Helsinki Games. Her 11.8 sec was no match for the 11.5 world record Australian Marjorie Jackson pulled off in the final and the semifinals. Two Aussies finished third and fourth, both being credited with a time of 11.9 sec.
1958 — Gert Potgieter breaks his own 440-yard world record in Cardiff as he wins the Empire Games gold in 49.7 sec — one year after breaking his neck at a club rugby practice. Potgieter, a Pretoria-based detective, played wing and centre for Northern Transvaal. He had suffered three broken vertebrae and national athletics officials had claimed his athletics career was over, though he was back at work in a neck brace within a few days, doing light duties. Potgieter’s previous world record was 50.7. Converted into metres, his time was considered to be faster than the official 400m world record of 49.5 held by American Glenn Davis.
1996 — Swimmer Marianne Kriel wins South Africa’s second Olympic medal of the Atlanta Games, taking bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke in a 1 min 02.12 sec African record.
2012 — Eighteen years after winning his first major title, Ernie Els takes the British Open crown at Royal Lytham & St Annes. He hadn’t won in two years, and he didn’t lead at any point during the Open until he nailed a 15-foot birdie putt on the last hole to edge Australian Adam Scott by one shot. Els shot 32 on the back nine for a final round 68 that gave him overall seven under par 273.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos