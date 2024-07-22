Sport

Games history

Olympic Blasts: Penny Heyns wins two gold medals in Atlanta

Today in Olympic history: July 23

22 July 2024 - 21:27
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Penny Heyns sets a world record, clocking 1 min 07.46 sec in the 100m breaststroke at the SA Olympic trials in Durban in 1996.
GOLDEN GIRL Penny Heyns sets a world record, clocking 1 min 07.46 sec in the 100m breaststroke at the SA Olympic trials in Durban in 1996.
Image: Adam Pretty/ALLSPORT

1996 — Penny Heyns becomes the first South African to win two Olympic golds at a single Games since tennis player Charles Winslow in 1912, as she wins the 200m breaststroke. Having won the 100m breaststroke crown two days earlier, she takes the four-lap race in a 2 min 25.41 sec Olympic record to become the first — and so far only — woman to win the breaststroke double at a single Games.

2001 — Roland Schoeman becomes the first South African to win a world long-course championship medal, taking a share of third place in the 50m freestyle in Fukuoka. Schoeman and Japanese swimmer Tomohiro Yamanoi clocked 22.18 sec for bronze behind Olympic champion Anthony Ervin of the US (22.09) and Holland’s Olympic 100m freestyle king Pieter van den Hoogenband (22.16). Schoeman went on to win the Olympic bronze in this event in 2004. 

2021 — The Tokyo Olympics, the only Games to be staged without spectators because of the Covid-19 pandemic, kicks off with the opening ceremony.

