Archer Roux will be SA’s first Olympian in action at Paris Games
Archery is embedded in Wian Roux’s genes, with both his parents, Patrick and Gerda, having won world championship medals in Turkey in 2013
23 July 2024 - 22:06
Wian Roux is only 21, but the archer who competes in the ranking round at Paris 2024 on Wednesday has dreamed about getting to the Olympics for more than half his life...
