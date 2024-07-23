Sport

Nontshinga camp allays fears on world title defence despite deadline expiry

Negotiations still looking good for Asia fight, says manager

23 July 2024 - 22:07 By MESULI ZIFO

The possibility of Sivenathi Nontshinga having to travel to Asia for his IBF junior-flyweight title defence is strong as negotiations are at an advanced stage despite last weekend’s deadline expiry...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Olympic Blasts: Reggie Walker claims SA’s first medal in London in 1908 Sport
  2. Akani Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming for Olympic gold Sport
  3. Pirates’ players united: coming season about challenging for Premiership Sport
  4. Olympic Blasts: Penny Heyns wins two gold medals in Atlanta Sport
  5. Boks give Rassie options Sport

Latest Videos

'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...
Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...