Sport

Depth, kicking, positions: what have Bok fans learnt thus far in 2024?

Springboks possess depth in most areas, but goal-kicking remains a hot talking point among fans

24 July 2024 - 21:41
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

What have Bok fans learnt from the first three Tests since the World Champions' triumph in Paris?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Olympic Blasts: Reggie Walker claims SA’s first medal in London in 1908 Sport
  2. Pirates’ players united: coming season about challenging for Premiership Sport
  3. Archer Roux will be SA’s first Olympian in action at Paris Games Sport
  4. Olympic Blasts!: Chad le Clos makes 200m butterfly podium at his fourth ... Sport
  5. Nontshinga camp allays fears on world title defence despite deadline expiry Sport

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...