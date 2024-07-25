MARK KEOHANE | Greatest team since rugby went professional has to be McCaw’s All Blacks
Second behind the 2011 and 2015 World Cup champions are Siya Kolisi’s Springboks
25 July 2024 - 22:00
A popular question is who I rate as the greatest team since rugby went professional in 1996. For me, it is Richie McCaw’s back-to-back All Blacks World Cup winners of 2011 and 2015. ..
