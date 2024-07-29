Sport

Chiefs’ dilemma: unfair to ask Nabi to work miracles, but fans want a trophy

The 58-year-old Tunisian has a trophy record, but is it enough?

29 July 2024 - 21:56
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

To put it bluntly, nine years without a trophy means it is some hole Kaizer Chiefs have dug themselves into and the climb out should not, logically speaking, be an easy one...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Olympic Blasts: Cameron van der Burgh lands SA’s first Olympic gold medal in ... Sport
  2. Olympic Blasts!: Chad le Clos reclaims 200m butterfly world championship crown Sport
  3. Lions coach Nkosi cracks whip with withering assessment after Sharks loss Sport
  4. Olympic Blasts!: Chad le Clos makes 200m butterfly podium at his fourth ... Sport
  5. Olympic Blasts!: Chad Ho clinches world championship gold in Kazan Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer