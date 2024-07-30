Sport

Boks have clarity on the No. 8 jersey

Elrigh Louw and Kwagga Smith will be the only contenders for the No. 8 jersey for the Boks’ opening Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Brisbane

30 July 2024 - 21:18
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Elrigh Louw and Kwagga Smith will be the only contenders for the No. 8 jersey for the Springboks' opening Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday next week...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Olympics day in history: Cameron van der Burgh lands SA’s first Olympic gold ... Sport
  2. Tatjana Smith on her Olympic gold: I closed my eyes and said ‘let’s just go’ Sport
  3. Olympic Blasts!: Chad le Clos reclaims 200m butterfly world championship crown Sport
  4. Olympics day in history: Tatjana breaks world record winning 200m breaststroke ... Sport
  5. Lions coach Nkosi cracks whip with withering assessment after Sharks loss Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer