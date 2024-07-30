Boks have clarity on the No. 8 jersey

Elrigh Louw and Kwagga Smith will be the only contenders for the No. 8 jersey for the Boks’ opening Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Brisbane

Elrigh Louw and Kwagga Smith will be the only contenders for the No. 8 jersey for the Springboks' opening Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday next week...