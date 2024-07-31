Cricket SA issues stern warning to franchises on transformation
Pressing issues discussed at stakeholders' indaba at weekend
31 July 2024 - 21:51
With the issue of transformation coming to the fore again in the Proteas men’s team, Cricket South Africa says it has been left with no choice but to issue a stern warning to all its affiliates to strictly comply with targets leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.