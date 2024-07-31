1928 — Sidney Atkinson, runner-up four years earlier, wins the 110m hurdles gold at the Amsterdam Olympics with fellow South African George Weightman-Smith ending fifth. Weightman-Smith — 21st in his second event, the javelin throw — took the lead briefly early in the race, but Atkinson delivered the best kick to clinch the win ahead of Americans Steve Anderson and John Collier. Atkinson remains the only South African to have upgraded a podium position from one Games to the next. In the wrestling arena, middleweight Anton Praeg ended joint fourth in the freestyle competition, with both he and American Ralph Hammonds unable to contest the fight-offs for the bronze medal.
2012— Eight women badminton players are disqualified from the London Olympics for trying to lose and manipulate the draw. Four doubles pairs from China, South Korea and Indonesia were thrown out, including Chinese world champions Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang.
2021 — Akani Simbine ends fourth in the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics, a painful result that saw him wanting to quit the sport until he regained his mojo.
Olympics day in history: Akani Simbine just misses a medal in the 100m final in Tokyo
Today in Olympic history: August 1
