Sport

Currie Cup’s green future: world’s oldest domestic rugby competition for the young and restless

By and large the competition has been a closely contested affair with only the Bulls undefeated four rounds in

01 August 2024 - 21:53
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The events that preceded the kickoff to this season's Currie Cup gave rise to fears this year's instalment might slide into anonymity...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Olympics day in history: Tatjana breaks world record winning 200m breaststroke ... Sport
  2. Olympics day in history: Akani Simbine just misses a medal in the 100m final in ... Sport
  3. Boks have clarity on the No 8 jersey Sport
  4. Olympics day in history: Chad le Clos denies Michael Phelps a hat-trick of ... Sport
  5. Olympics day in history: Cameron van der Burgh lands SA’s first Olympic gold ... Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer