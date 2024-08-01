Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | Currie Cup is not what it used to be, but it’s still a showcase of things to come
The competition unites the best of South Africa’s youngsters with seasoned veterans
01 August 2024 - 21:53
Gumede to Dyantyi to Van der Walt for the try: that is some serious firepower for the Bulls in the Currie Cup and a statement of just how the competition has reinvented itself with transparency and honesty and that the Currie Cup of 2024 is a feeder competition for bigger international challenges among South Africa’s provincial elite...
