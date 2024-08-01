Sport

Games history

Olympics day in history: SA wins gold in the lightweight men’s four at London Games

Today in Olympic history: August 2

01 August 2024 - 21:52
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sizwe Ndlovu, John Smith, Matthew Brittain and James Thompson of South Africa celebrate winning the gold medal for the Lightweight Men's Four final during the London 2012 Olympic Games.
ONE FOUR THE BOOKS Sizwe Ndlovu, John Smith, Matthew Brittain and James Thompson of South Africa celebrate winning the gold medal for the Lightweight Men's Four final during the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Image: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

1920 — Robert Bodley, Ferdinand Buchanan, George Harvey, Fred Morgan and David Smith win Olympic silver in the now-defunct men’s prone 600-metre team military rifle event at the Antwerp Games. That made Morgan Smith South Africa’s oldest medallist at 42 years and two days. Smith, who was born in Scotland, was 40 years, three months and 23 days at the time.

1980 — Cuban Teofilo Stevenson becomes the first heavyweight boxer to win three Olympic golds, winning his final third at the Moscow Games.

2009 — Gerhard Zandberg wins South Africa's third medal of the swimming world championships, taking bronze in the men’s 50m backstroke to add to the gold and bronze won by Cameron van der Burgh.

2012 — Sizwe Ndlovu becomes South Africa's second black Olympic champion as he and his three rowing teammates win gold in the lightweight men’s four at the London Games. They unleashed a powerful finale over the second half of the 2,000m course to snatch victory in a tight race where the first three crews were separated by less than half a second. Ndlovu, the stroke, John Smith, Matthew Brittain and James Thompson clocked 6 min 02.84 sec to edge out Britain (6:03.09) and defending champions Denmark (6:03.16). World champions Australia were fourth in 6:04.05. That performance earned the South Africans crew of the year at the annual World Rowing awards. That was also South Africa’s first Olympic gold medal outside athletics and swimming since the previous London Games in 1948, when boxers won two titles.

2023 — Thembi Kgatlana scores in injury time to complete Banyana Banyana’s magnificent 3-2 fight back against Italy in their final Group G match in Wellington, securing the women’s first ever World Cup victory and ensuring their passage to the last 16 — the first time any South African football team advanced to the knockout stages. The Italians took an early 1-0 lead through an Arianna Caruso penalty but Banyana equalised after an own goal by Benedetta Orsi before half time. Hildah Magaia put SA into a 2-1 lead before Caruso equalised.

Olympics day in history: Akani Simbine just misses a medal in the 100m final in Tokyo

Today in Olympic history: August 1
Sport
1 day ago

Olympics day in history: Cameron van der Burgh lands SA’s first Olympic gold medal in eight years

Today in Olympic history: July 29
Sport
4 days ago

Olympic Blasts!: Chad le Clos makes 200m butterfly podium at his fourth consecutive world champs

Today in Olympic history: July 24
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Olympics day in history: Tatjana breaks world record winning 200m breaststroke ... Sport
  2. Olympics day in history: Akani Simbine just misses a medal in the 100m final in ... Sport
  3. Boks have clarity on the No 8 jersey Sport
  4. Olympics day in history: Chad le Clos denies Michael Phelps a hat-trick of ... Sport
  5. Olympics day in history: Cameron van der Burgh lands SA’s first Olympic gold ... Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer