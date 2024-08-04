Blast from the past: Hendricks scores century as Proteas lead series against Sri Lanka
Today in SA sport history: August 5
04 August 2024 - 20:59
1912 — Dave Nourse top-scores with 64 against Australia in Nottingham as South Africa avoid defeat for the first time in the triangular series also featuring England. South Africa made 329 and then bowled out their opponents for 219, but they never got the opportunity to try press home the advance with no play possible on the final third day. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.