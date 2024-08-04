Van Dyk in driving seat: new Netball Proteas coach wants more ‘SA flavour’
With the Proteas set to face Zambia, Namibia and Botswana in November, followed by the African Cup in December and the three-test series in Jamaica, Van Dyk is optimistic about the changes she is instilling
04 August 2024 - 21:00
South Africa’s national netball team head coach Jenny van Dyk plans to develop a “dangerous squad” with a winning momentum as she establishes her style of play and regimen in the wake of taking over from Norma Plummer...
