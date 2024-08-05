Olympics day in history: Candice Lill bags silver in mountain bike marathon race at 2023 world champs

1948 — Dutch mother-of-two Fanny Blankers-Koen wins the women’s 200m at the London Games to become the first woman athlete to land three Olympic titles at one showpiece. She had already won the 100m and 80m hurdles and went on to anchor her 4x100m relay team to a fourth gold.
1972 — Gary Player claims his second PGA Championship, shooting an overall one-over-par 281 to beat American runners-up Tommy Aaron and Jim Jamieson by two shots at Oakland Hills in Michigan. The South African pocketed $45,000 for his sixth major title.
2023 — Candice Lill bags silver in the mountain bike marathon race at the world championships at Glentress Forest in Scotland, clocking 5hr 8 min 46 sec over the 96km course to finish 54 seconds behind Austria’s defending champion Mona Mitterwallner.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
