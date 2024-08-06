Sport

Five young guns to keep an eye on in the 2024-25 PSL season

They have potential to impress as they secure their places in the big time

06 August 2024 - 21:27
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Every season has fresh young players emerging in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the coming 2024-25 campaign should be no different...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Olympics day in history: Marius Corbett stuns javelin field at world ... Sport
  2. ‘I can still get more out of the sport,’ says ‘bittersweet’ Akani Simbine Sport
  3. Olympics day in history: Candice Lill bags silver in mountain bike marathon ... Sport
  4. Van Dyk in driving seat: new Netball Proteas coach wants more ‘SA flavour’ Sport
  5. Olympics day in history: Cameron van der Burgh lands SA’s first Olympic gold ... Sport

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight