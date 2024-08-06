MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Ramović is right, Danie Craven pitch was poor, posed danger to players
However, he shouldn't blame MTN, as it's the duty of home teams to ensure preparations for the match are done to a tee
06 August 2024 - 21:27
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović is correct, the state of the Stellenbosch Stadium pitch was poor and professional football should not have been played there. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.