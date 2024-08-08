‘Interesting,’ says Rassie as Boks roll with law tweak punches
Coach points out that changes are arrived at as a collective
08 August 2024 - 05:04
Rassie Erasmus has labelled some of the law variations set to be trialled in the Rugby Championship as “interesting” ahead of the Springboks' clash against Australia in Brisbane...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.