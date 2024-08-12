Blast from the past: Ballington races to victory in British motorcycle grand prix
Today in SA sport history: August 12
12 August 2024 - 05:02
1912 — Aubrey Faulkner takes seven wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 176 at the Oval on the first day of their final sixth Test of the triangular tournament also featuring Australia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.