Blast from the past: Semenya pulls off a hat-trick of 800m world titles

Today in SA sport history: August 13

13 August 2024 - 05:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1912 — South Africa are bowled out for 93 before England knock up the 13 runs required to win this triangular tournament Test by 10 wickets at the Oval. South Africa lost 0-3 to England and 0-2 to Australia. England beat the Aussies 1-0, winning the final third Test between the two sides..

