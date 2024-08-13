Safa did a great job hiring Hugo Broos for Bafana: Kamohelo Mokotjo
It is generally felt Mokotjo should have earned more than his 23 caps for Bafana
13 August 2024 - 05:02
Cape Town City midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo believes there is no major difference between English and South African football. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.