Sport

Tatjana battles tears as Gayton lavishes her as one of the ‘greatest heroes’

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie says SA will take 300 athletes to the next Olympic Games in 2028 in the US

14 August 2024 - 05:04
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

By the time sport minister Gayton McKenzie was finished lavishing her with praise, Tatjana Smith’s makeup was a complete mess. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tatjana battles tears as Gayton lavishes her as one of the ‘greatest heroes’ Sport
  2. Jo-Ane van Dyk ‘glad’ she didn’t know she nearly impaled Olympic official Sport
  3. Honesty Rassie’s best policy: Bok coach explains how to keep 45 players happy Sport
  4. Safa did a great job hiring Hugo Broos for Bafana: Kamohelo Mokotjo Sport
  5. Olympic day in history: Wayde van Niekerk retains world 400m title at world ... Sport

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 14 August 2024
Uganda court convicts LRA rebel commander of war crimes | REUTERS