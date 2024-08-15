Sport

Blast from the past: Boks flip game around in nail-biting defeat of All Blacks

Today in SA sport history: August 15

15 August 2024 - 05:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1936 — Boxer Charles Catterall bags South Africa’s only medal of the Berlin Olympics, taking silver after losing on points in the featherweight final against Oscar Casanovas of Argentina. Catterall had to beat Germany’s Josef Miner in the semifinals and Theodore Kara of the US in the fourth round. This remained South Africa’s worst Olympic performance until it was matched by the team at Beijing 2008. Catterall’s teammate, light-heavyweight Robey Leibbrandt, finished fourth after being unable to contest the bronze medal match because of a hand injury. While black US track-and-field star Jesse Owens was defying the Nazis and their theories of racial superiority, Leibbrandt was being seduced by them. He fought for Germany during World War 2, carrying out clandestine operations in South Africa before being arrested and sentenced to death. He was later released from prison...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tatjana battles tears as Gayton lavishes her as one of the ‘greatest heroes’ Sport
  2. Jo-Ane van Dyk ‘glad’ she didn’t know she nearly impaled Olympic official Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Plaatjes makes his mark at marathon world championships in ... Sport
  4. Honesty Rassie’s best policy: Bok coach explains how to keep 45 players happy Sport
  5. Safa did a great job hiring Hugo Broos for Bafana: Kamohelo Mokotjo Sport

Latest Videos

Tatjana Smith is available to help Swimming South Africa as mentor or coach.
Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew HILLCLIMB RECORD - McMurtry Spéirling Fan Car ...