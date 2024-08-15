Tatjana wants to help build pools, but says one athlete can only do so much
Elite athletes who call it quits usually need time to recoup after the intensity of a daily training regimen that for Smith lasted 20-plus years
15 August 2024 - 05:20
Tatjana Smith made a lot of time to pose for selfies for the crowd, many of them schoolchildren, who gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the swimming hero who caught the country's imagination with her Paris Olympics medals. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.