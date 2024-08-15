Sport

Tatjana wants to help build pools, but says one athlete can only do so much

Elite athletes who call it quits usually need time to recoup after the intensity of a daily training regimen that for Smith lasted 20-plus years

15 August 2024 - 05:20
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

Tatjana Smith made a lot of time to pose for selfies for the crowd, many of them schoolchildren, who gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the swimming hero who caught the country's imagination with her Paris Olympics medals. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Plaatjes makes his mark at marathon world championships in ... Sport
  2. Olympic day in history: Wayde van Niekerk retains world 400m title at world ... Sport
  3. Safa did a great job hiring Hugo Broos for Bafana: Kamohelo Mokotjo Sport
  4. Tatjana wants to help build pools, but says one athlete can only do so much Sport
  5. Tatjana battles tears as Gayton lavishes her as one of the ‘greatest heroes’ Sport

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep58 | Hyundai Venue, Chevrolet Utility, Volvo XC60, Suzuki Grand ...
Tatjana Smith is available to help Swimming South Africa as mentor or coach.