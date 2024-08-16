Sport

Blast from the past: Bungu dominates the ring with ninth title defence

Today in SA sport history: August 16

16 August 2024 - 05:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1924 — Legendary flyhalf Bennie Osler makes his Springbok debut, kicking one of his famous dropped goals to lift SA to a 7-3 victory over Britain in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban. Winger Hans Aucamp, another of SA’s eight debutants that day, scored an unconverted try...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tatjana wants to help build pools, but says one athlete can only do so much Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Plaatjes makes his mark at marathon world championships in ... Sport
  3. Olympic day in history: Wayde van Niekerk retains world 400m title at world ... Sport
  4. Jo-Ane van Dyk ‘glad’ she didn’t know she nearly impaled Olympic official Sport
  5. Tatjana battles tears as Gayton lavishes her as one of the ‘greatest heroes’ Sport

Latest Videos

Sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza wants to buy his mother Tholiwe a house.
2024 Olympics: The Ministry of Sports Got Involved in Preparing Athletes Last ...