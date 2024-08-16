Sprint sensation Walaza wants to buy mom a house to say thanks for the support
Death of teen's father hit him hard, and it took love and support to nurture him back
16 August 2024 - 05:22
There are probably going to be gadgets, sneakers and clothes in his shopping cart, but the most important item on the list for teenage South African 4x100m Olympic silver medallist Bayanda Walaza is buying a house for his mother Tholiwe. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.