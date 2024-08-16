Sport

Sprint sensation Walaza wants to buy mom a house to say thanks for the support

Death of teen's father hit him hard, and it took love and support to nurture him back

16 August 2024 - 05:22
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

There are probably going to be gadgets, sneakers and clothes in his shopping cart, but the most important item on the list for teenage South African 4x100m Olympic silver medallist Bayanda Walaza is buying a house for his mother Tholiwe. ..

