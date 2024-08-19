Sport

Boks' Cheslin Kolbe guards against complacency

Injuries to five key players to be factored in ahead of clashes against All Blacks

19 August 2024 - 05:04
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The Springboks are on top of the Rugby Championship, but if they are going to win the competition for the first time since 2019 they are going to have to maintain their intensity for the remainder of this year’s instalment...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sprint sensation Walaza wants to buy mom a house to say thanks for the support Sport
  2. Tatjana wants to help build pools, but says one athlete can only do so much Sport
  3. You’re in charge of your destiny, Maswanganyi tells youth as he gets hero’s ... Sport
  4. Olympic day in history: Wayde van Niekerk retains world 400m title at world ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Greatest team since rugby went professional has to be McCaw’s ... Sport

Latest Videos

French star Alain Delon's rise to fame and decades-long career • FRANCE 24 ...
THE UNION Official Trailer (2024)