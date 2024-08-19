Boks' Cheslin Kolbe guards against complacency
Injuries to five key players to be factored in ahead of clashes against All Blacks
19 August 2024 - 05:04
The Springboks are on top of the Rugby Championship, but if they are going to win the competition for the first time since 2019 they are going to have to maintain their intensity for the remainder of this year’s instalment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.