Like mother, like son: sprinting runs deep in the blood of Walaza family
Mom of Olympic silver medallist also an athlete in her day
19 August 2024 - 21:53
Before teenage sensation Bayanda Walaza won an Olympic silver medal with the South African men’s 4x100m team in Paris, his mother Tholiwe, from the small village of KwaWalaza in Sterkspruit and a former sprinter herself, knew they were going to end up on the podium...
