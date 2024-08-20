Rulani’s huge task at Wydad, where a player is a ‘card-carrying member of the ultras’

After his abrupt departure from Sundowns in early July and marquee job appointment days later, Mokwena has been making waves in his short time in North Africa

When you're the coach of a club that has a player who is a card-carrying member of their ultras, you get a sense of the passion and of the scale of the expectation you will encounter. ..