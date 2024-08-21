‘I like being the underdog’: Magesi coach Clinton Larsen on maiden PSL campaign
Magesi will take part in the Premiership for the first time after an automatic bump to the elite rank by winning the Motsepe Foundation last season
21 August 2024 - 04:34
Promoted Magesi FC are going about their preparations for the forthcoming Betway Premiership away from the glare of the media in Polokwane and coach Clinton Larsen is happy for the underdogs to fly under the radar. ..
