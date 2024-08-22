Sport

Comrades coach Norrie Williamson faces censure over critical comments

The disciplinary threat comes in the wake of controversy at the Comrades Marathon Association in the past two weeks

22 August 2024 - 04:56 By TANIA BROUGHTON

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) is threatening to discipline and possibly oust respected ultra marathon athlete turned coach Norrie Williamson as a technical officer because of his recent Facebook posts in which he criticised it and the board of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA)...

