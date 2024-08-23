Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | Titanic clashes we’ve seen between Boks and All Blacks loom over next two weeks
For perspective, the Boks have won 26 Tests at home, the All Blacks 25 and one has been drawn, and the average score is 20-19 to the All Blacks
23 August 2024 - 04:40
It just does not get bigger in world rugby than the All Blacks versus the Springboks in South Africa and Scott Robertson’s All Blacks get the rare opportunity in the modern era to win a series in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.