Sport

‘If you touch Helman, you touch me’: Bafana coach Broos pays tribute to his assistant

'The most important thing about him is that he knows football'

30 August 2024 - 04:38
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has paid a glowing tribute to his assistant Helman Mkhalele, describing him as a fantastic, disciplined, honest and loyal man who knows his football. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘If you touch Helman, you touch me’: Bafana coach Broos pays tribute to his ... Sport
  2. The stats: how the Boks could make history at Ellis Park Sport
  3. Like mother, like son: sprinting runs deep in the blood of Walaza family Sport
  4. Rassie all euphoria and thigh-slapping, a contrast to Robertson’s sobriety Sport
  5. Phumelela Cafu gets world title shot, hopes to console hometown after Sigqibo ... Sport

Latest Videos

Safety car crash! | Monza 2024
Lots of Aftershocks from 6.1 Earthquake today. Wednesday Night update 8/28/2024