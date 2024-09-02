Boks got it right when it mattered to beat All Blacks

The Boks delivered a superb rearguard action to win 31-27 after they were 27-17 behind with 12 minutes remaining

The All Blacks may have stolen the march on the Springboks in the opening hour of their Rugby Championship Test at Ellis Park, but the hosts firmed their resolve when it mattered, noted star performer Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. ..