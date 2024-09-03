Sport

Broos counts on Bafana’s surging mentality as he starts 2025 Afcon with challenges

South Africa kick off their Group K campaign with a notable clash on Friday night at Orlando Stadium against Uganda

03 September 2024 - 04:32
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

Hugo Broos says once-brittle Bafana Bafana might have to rely on their growing mental strength to earn the six points he is seeking from their first two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Boks got it right when it mattered to beat All Blacks Sport
  2. More stable administration puts CSA on more secure financial footing Sport
  3. ‘If you touch Helman, you touch me’: Bafana coach Broos pays tribute to his ... Sport
  4. The stats: how the Boks could make history at Ellis Park Sport
  5. Riveiro hates spotlight, wants Pirates to bring joy to battling South Africans Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa-China relations I Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi Jinping meet
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 02 September 2024