Broos counts on Bafana’s surging mentality as he starts 2025 Afcon with challenges
South Africa kick off their Group K campaign with a notable clash on Friday night at Orlando Stadium against Uganda
03 September 2024 - 04:32
Hugo Broos says once-brittle Bafana Bafana might have to rely on their growing mental strength to earn the six points he is seeking from their first two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. ..
