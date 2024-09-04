With Barker the humble chef, Stellies have cooked a subtle, tasty recipe for success

“Adversity, I think, has brought the team a lot closer, despite us losing players. And that also has created opportunities for other players.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Their strong model that has won praise, plus a healthy dose of adversity that brought the best out of the team, are the secrets to Stellenbosch FC's potent recipe for success, having reached a second cup final in 10 months, says the chef of it all, coach Steve Barker.
The nephew of late Bafana Bafana legend Clive, Barker once told me if he achieved a fraction of what “The Dog” did in a career across five decades of coaching, he would be happy. It is a characteristically unassuming comment from the quiet and humble but deceptively hungry, shrewd and deliberate coach who once schemed the march of the first division Pretoria University FC of Andile Jali and Mthokozisi Yende to the 2009 Nedbank Cup final.
Barker had a good niche at Tuks, where their high-performance centre (HPC) and an academy structure he helped set up matched the coach's eye for talent and youth, and ability to structure a team with parts simplicity, parts intensity in game plan to punch above their weight. Tuks were promoted to the Premiership in 2012 and stayed three seasons, Barker coaching the first two of those.
If the issue at Tuks was scarce funding within a university environment — at Stellenbosch that is far less so. He has the best of both worlds at the Maroons, who have Johann Rupert's billions behind them, though within a strictly confined budget — Stellies in no way buy success, but enjoy financial solidity — along with the base of Stellenbosch University and its HPC and facilities to flourish in.
Stellies scout excellently for farfrombig-name, but certainly strong signings. Players brought in since their promotion in 2019 such as Junior Mendieta, Nathan Sinkala, Ibraheem Jabar and Ashley de Jongh, plus promoted talent including Ashley du Preez, Devin Titus, Jayden Adams and Deano van Rooyen helped them to Premiership finishes of 10th, 14th, fourth, sixth and third.
Last season's third could have been second — they missed out on goal difference to Orlando Pirates — in their best campaign where they also won the Carling Knockout. The continuation with the coach who promoted them, strengthening the model each year and adding to the core of the technical staff, has seen them reach a point where now they are genuinely feared.
On Sunday they outplayed seven-time successive league champions Mamelodi Sundowns for 70 minutes running out 1-0 second leg winners of their MTN8 semifinal, beating them 2-0 on aggregate over two legs to reach the final. Opponents Orlando Pirates will be wary.
This after losing big names from their sterling 2023-24, including captain Van Rooyen and talisman striker Iqraam Rayners, the Premiership's second-top scorer last campaign. Replacement signings including Brian Onyango, Lehlohonolo Mojela and Sanele Barns might have strengthened Stellies overall. And the production line from the youth will continue — Stellenbosch have won the DStv Diski Challenge under-23 league twice in three years, last campaign and in 2021-22.
“I think we are creating a culture that's really of a high level. A lot of our young players come into our system having won leagues and [touring] tournaments overseas,” Barker said.
“It's mainly about being humble and trusting in the processes we have. We will have setbacks and challenges along the way this season, but if you just have really good processes, have high standards and keep driving to be successful every day [success follows].
“We don't take the next day, we concentrate on the day, make sure everything you do on that day is important; whether it's the next meal, the next good sleep, the next training session. And if you continue to do that over a period and have consistency you will then get consistently good performances. And if you have good performances consistently you will get good results.
“It's just a recipe we follow based on a good culture, winning mentality and good processes.”
Apart from losing key players, Stellenbosch's home Danie Craven Stadium has had pitch issues and the lack of availability of a ground in Cape Town has seen them play early home games in 2024-25 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Many medium-sized teams, after a successful season, facing challenges early in the next campaign, might have capitulated to the sentiment of: 'what we got last campaign was enough, we've done well, we can relax'.
Stellenbosch did not. Again it's testament to the process and structure. Of course it's a big reflection on Barker too.
“Part of my team talk to them [the players] was adversity sometimes builds character and it brings unity and togetherness. So, given we weren't able to play at home, that we've travelled to Durban, back to Cape Town, back to Durban, to Pretoria, back to Cape Town, back to Durban — I said to them these are the things you have to overcome if you want to be successful.
“Adversity, I think, has brought the team a lot closer, despite us losing players. And that also has created opportunities for other players.
“Sometimes adversity makes you rise above what your potential is. And now we can go ahead and face anything in front of us. If we go away to Congo [as Stellies do soon in the Caf Confederation Cup], having faced these tough situations we've come through in a short space of time will stand us in good stead.
“I'm not saying we don’t want to go back to playing at home. We're longing for that, obviously. But I think these last few weeks playing in two competitions, one in Caf, and now getting to a final, has bred a bit of confidence and belief in the club's workings.
“People always doubt you when you lose players. But I think Mojela, Barnes and Onyango coming in shows we can continue to be successful, despite a lot of people thinking we wouldn't.”
Stellenbosch's ability to continue to compete on multiple fronts will be tested if they progress to the Confed group stages. Barker said a few more signings are being lined up for that purpose.
“We have signed the Nigerian right-back [Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill] and he's waiting for his visa — it's hopeful he'll travel to South Africa next week.
“And with the loss of Deano [van Rooyen] we need extra depth in that position. [Anicet] Oura and Antonio van Wyk also departed so we need to replace the two of them with at least one winger-type player. And perhaps in midfield we need to just shore up our numbers.
“So we're probably about two to three signings from having enough depth and quality throughout the squad.”
