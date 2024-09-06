Salmaan Moerat a future Bok captain, Rassie Erasmus suggests
Bok coach admits several players are unlucky not to make selection, showing huge depth in South African rugby
06 September 2024 - 04:00
Salmaan Moerat may be out of sight this weekend when the Springboks meet the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium, but he is very much occupying the mind of head coach Rassie Erasmus...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.