Heat and an artificial surface in Juba can make life difficult for Bafana

Hugo Broos' men need a win against South Sudan to get their Africa Cup of Nations group stage campaign back on track

Bafana Bafana need a win away against South Sudan on Tuesday to get back into contention in their Africa Cup of Nations Group K, but the mistake they would make would be to think the matchup against the 169th-ranked minnows will be easy. ..