Heat and an artificial surface in Juba can make life difficult for Bafana
Hugo Broos' men need a win against South Sudan to get their Africa Cup of Nations group stage campaign back on track
10 September 2024 - 04:31
Bafana Bafana need a win away against South Sudan on Tuesday to get back into contention in their Africa Cup of Nations Group K, but the mistake they would make would be to think the matchup against the 169th-ranked minnows will be easy. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.