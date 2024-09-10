Proteas’ Sinalo Jafta — from alcohol rehab to chasing World Cup glory, again
The wicketkeeper-batter is a shining light and crucial cog talking to fielders and bowlers for the women’s team
10 September 2024 - 04:40
Proteas Women wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta went from rehabilitation for alcohol abuse to a World Cup final within months. Two years later she is relishing another crack at the title for the Proteas Women. ..
