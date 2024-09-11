Boks, with a serious eye on 2027, know they have a target on their backs: ‘Ox’ Nché
Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks, in the midst of an unprecedented period of success, already sense a real chance at a third World Cup in a row
The Springboks are on a hugely impressive run of nine wins from ten Tests over the past year and likable prop Retshegofaditswe ‘Ox’ Nché says that has put a target on their backs.
The wins of the past year include three over old foes New Zealand — one in a World Cup final, in Paris last year, and the two at home in the past fortnight that have put South Africa on the verge of a fifth Rugby Championship title. There were also the two away to Australia last month, which set up the Springboks in touching distance of the southern hemisphere title that has been dominated by the All Blacks, which South Africa will wrap up with three points from their last two matches away against Argentina on September 21 and in Mbombela on September 28.
To put their recent success into perspective, when the Boks narrowly beat the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium last weekend (18-12), it was their fourth successive win over their arch-rivals.
The Springboks are in the midst of an unprecedented period of success. In France they became the first side to defend a World Cup and surpassed the All Blacks (three titles) going to four titles. The manner in which they have started the year after that feat, with a core of a side capable of reaching the next global showpiece in 2027, and wealth of talent emerging, and continuity of maverick genius Rassie Erasmus as head coach, suggests a third-straight World Cup could be on the cards. It's been talked about already by some Boks, but such a suggestion also presents a danger of getting ahead of themselves.
Speaking to TimesLIVE Premium at an event where he was announced as ambassador for the Dove Men + Care campaign, Nché said South Africa are victims of their own success. It's one thing scaling a peak — there are always others coming to dislodge you when you're there.
“We are ranked number one in the world and we want to stay there, that is our biggest goal,” he said, adding the Boks have to remain focused for the rest of an international season that includes two Tests against Argentina and the end-of-year tour to Europe.
“We might have won the past two games against the All Blacks, but they are a team that we should never take lightly — we must not think this is our time because you always have to earn the respect.
“That is the most important thing for us at the moment, we have to keep on earning the respect of the opposition in every single game we play. As much as we are doing well, we have a target on our backs and teams are definitely going to work extra hard to do well against us.
“They are going to produce their best games when they play against us and that puts us in a tough situation. At the same time, it is a challenge most of us are looking forward to.”
The Boks have dominated the All Blacks in their past four meetings, but Nché chose to take the humble route, saying their focus is on building a team for the next World Cup.
“We have goals as a team. In 2018 coach Rassie Erasmus had just come and we had a year to prepare for the World Cup. Then we had Covid-19 and this meant we had a year to prepare for the next World Cup.
“But now we have a full four years to actually prepare with all the players available to build a good squad and that is our main goal. It is not about thinking that we are the top dogs because if you lose two games it’s a different story.
“We are just focusing on building the best possible team for the next World Cup.”
Nché also weighed in on the much-talked-about Bomb Squad that has received criticism in some quarters.
“Rugby is not just two teams bashing into each other, there are a lot of strategies and that’s why you have kicking, set pieces and all that. That’s what works for us to have five fresh forwards knowing that the first guys did their jobs.
“It is a strategy and something that works for us, teams have different ways of playing rugby. Other teams have other skills that they use and that’s our tactic.”
The Boks return to action next weekend when they take on the Pumas at the at Estadio Unico Madre Ciudades in Santiago before returning to Mbombela a week later, and Nché wants them to finish the championship in style.
“Winning the two remaining Rugby Championship matches is a priority for us and we want to win in Argentina and back home in Mbombela. This is the first time in a while where we have had two proper legs of the championship and it is something that we are looking forward to.
“We know the Argentineans have passion and they love their country, they play with a lot of passion and love and they can play good rugby. You must have seen what they did to beat New Zealand and Australia recently.”
Nché is happy with the team’s return of four Rugby Championship wins in as many matches, but not entirely satisfied with his personal return.
“Our season has been good because we have managed to win all our four Rugby Championship matches and that has put us in a good position to win the tournament. Everyone is looking good, ready and excited and there is a good energy among the players in camp.
“From a personal perspective, I wouldn't say I am happy because there is a lot to improve on. That’s why my focus is just trying to get better and to contribute more to the team.”