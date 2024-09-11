Boks, with a serious eye on 2027, know they have a target on their backs: ‘Ox’ Nché

The Springboks are on a hugely impressive run of nine wins from ten Tests over the past year and likable prop Retshegofaditswe ‘Ox’ Nché says that has put a target on their backs.

The wins of the past year include three over old foes New Zealand — one in a World Cup final, in Paris last year, and the two at home in the past fortnight that have put South Africa on the verge of a fifth Rugby Championship title. There were also the two away to Australia last month, which set up the Springboks in touching distance of the southern hemisphere title that has been dominated by the All Blacks, which South Africa will wrap up with three points from their last two matches away against Argentina on September 21 and in Mbombela on September 28.



To put their recent success into perspective, when the Boks narrowly beat the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium last weekend (18-12), it was their fourth successive win over their arch-rivals.

The Springboks are in the midst of an unprecedented period of success. In France they became the first side to defend a World Cup and surpassed the All Blacks (three titles) going to four titles. The manner in which they have started the year after that feat, with a core of a side capable of reaching the next global showpiece in 2027, and wealth of talent emerging, and continuity of maverick genius Rassie Erasmus as head coach, suggests a third-straight World Cup could be on the cards. It's been talked about already by some Boks, but such a suggestion also presents a danger of getting ahead of themselves.