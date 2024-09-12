Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Hamilton to win Tri-Nations
Today in SA sport history: September 12
12 September 2024 - 04:30
1903 — The South African rugby team clinch their first-ever series victory, beating Britain 8-0 in the final third Test in Cape Town. The first two matches had both been drawn, but SA, fielding seven debutants, including legendary future skipper Paul Roos, scored two tries without reply. Wing Joe Barry and forward Alec Reid dotted down, with captain Fairy Heatlie adding one conversion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.