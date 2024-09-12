How project of awakening sleeping giant drew Inácio Miguel to Chiefs
Miguel wants to be part of the generation of Chiefs players who have the daunting task of bringing back the glory days
12 September 2024 - 04:36
Bling earrings, clean short haircut and moustache — new Kaizer Chiefs defender Inácio Miguel resembles a member of a boy band. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.