Broos needs to take care of Ngezana situation, but his Bafana have fight and potential

Hugo Broos gets so much right it is hard to split hairs and criticise some of the few decisions that raise eyebrows.

But, after being lavished with praise for an almost perfect 2024, which came on the back of a promising year before that, the start to 2023 bronze medallists Bafana Bafana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign has had some patchiness to it.

Even Broos admitted there might have been an element of divine intervention — Orlando Pirates fans will say it was a Thalente Mbatha intervention — in coming through relatively unscathed with four points from their first two games, to be separated in second place by goal difference from Uganda at the top of Group K.

Super-sub Mbatha’s remarkable 95th-minute interventions to earn a 2-2 draw against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday, and a 3-2 win against South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday, should be enough — should Bafana keep to form and mentality and use their emerging talent (no pun) — to get to the 2025 Nations Cup. “We're lucky the good Lord was with us in these two games that we could score against Uganda after 94 minutes and today [Tuesday] after 95,” Broos said.

But there are one or two hairs to split.

Bafana under Broos are a revelation in their toughness under pressure and consistency in results. And “toughness” and “consistency” in the national team’s mostly woeful last two decades have not been words they’d have been associated with — not even close. It says a lot about the turnaround he’s masterminded.