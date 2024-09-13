MARK KEOHANE | Look at the Boks who are skipping the Argentina tour — that’s a lot of talent to spare
There are not necessarily like-for-like replacements for the individuals who have won the Springboks a succession of world cups
13 September 2024 - 04:38
South African rugby is the healthiest it has ever been. To understand the quality of depth that has been built, don’t look at the 28-strong squad that has been sent to Santiago to beat Argentina and seal the Rugby Championship, look at the group of players who have been left to rest or recover from injury in South Africa. ..
