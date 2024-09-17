If that was Chef Nabi’s appetiser, Chiefs fans will be hungry for the main course

As first impressions go, Kaizer Chiefs supporters would have been enthused by what they got a taste of from their new-look team at Free State Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs' 2-1 Betway Premiership win against Marumo Gallants in new coach Nasreddine Nabi's first official match indicated much, revealing a side that looked far more motivated than recent seasons and that all has to be taken in context.
It is one game, but it is one worth looking at. It was the first Chiefs we have seen of the Nabi-ball being cooked at Naturena. What was served as the appetiser surely left Chiefs fans who packed Free State Stadium and watched on TV hungry for more.
Then there are the first real impressions of Nabi. The 56-year-old Tunisian has been largely hidden from the public as he has gone about his work at the Kaizer Chiefs Village since a 4-0 preseason thrashing at the hands of his old team, Yanga of Tanzania, at the same venue, integrating new signings, instilling his philosophy and beating his team into shape.
He comes across as sensitive, driven, sensible, calm and astute. He would have won many admirers and friends among his team's supporters with his post-match TV sentiment that: “We have too much work to be cooking, as the fans say. Please give me time. If you give me time at this lovely club, I promise you, I will cook for you.”
In his post-match press conference, Nabi's best effort to communicate as best he can in his broken but just passable English, often needing a translator to decipher the questions for him, makes him more endearing.
His team had come through with a crucial, confidence-boosting, support-earning three points to start his tenure. A red card for Gallants' former Chiefs veteran Joseph Malongoane in the 76th might have played a role in Amakhosi's win — the equaliser from teen Mfundo Vilakazi, 18, came three minutes later.
Even with Chiefs' structure and intensity looking streets ahead of what was served up under Molefi Ntseki and Cavin Johnson in last year's appalling ninth trophyless campaign where Amakhosi got their worst league finish of 10th, there were nervy moments at the back. These came against an also mostly new-look team that had bought its way into the Premiership, purchasing the franchise of Moroka Swallows, but one under a wily coach in Dan Malesela.
Such nervy moments will happen in a first match for a new coach at a footballing giant clawing its way back from years of underachievement with a lot of new players. Nabi was the first to admit there is a long way to go. He will be happy at so much room for improvement.
Mostly — and, yes, this is from just a glimpse and there are many matches left to play — Chiefs looked revitalised. Gastón Sirino looks a player who can bring the world-class dimension Amakhosi have been lacking. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star looks set to revel in the game time at Naturena. Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, centre-backs Rushwin Dortley and Inácio Miguel and left-back Bradley Cross look like signings who can genuinely add more quality.
Chiefs and their supporters would have been pleased the goals came from two development products — 20-year-old Mduduzi Shabalala got the first in the 17th, replying after Sekela Sithole stole the lead for Marumo in the eighth.
Also revealed about Nabi-ball is the coach is adventurous and can see the value and huge potential in a young player who has been maligned at times for showboating. The Tunisian professed his admiration for Vilakazi afterwards, which is encouraging. A European coach might have had a less enthused prognosis.
“I'm happy for my team and for Vilakazi because I love him, he is like my son, but I need to protect him,” Nabi said.
“He is not starting. I will protect him from the media because he has big talent to start for Kaizer Chiefs, you need too much sacrifice. So I [will] balance [it]. But this is my job, to protect my talented youth players.
“I am happy for him but I want to help him and he is worth more.
“I am happy for the new players and congratulations to them.
“Today [Saturday], I think, if I compare Kaizer Chiefs to last season, the first change is the winning attitude of the players. Before, if you conceded a goal the motivation of the players went down.
“We worked [on that] now. I am happy we will continue with this attitude. This is the best thing I think we observed today.
“I am happy for the performance of Sirino. I am happy for Sirino and congratulations to him. Honestly congratulations to all the players — the players on the bench and those who stayed in Joburg.”
Also encouraging for Chiefs fans would have been the rise in intensity of players who looked lacklustre last season such as Shabalala, Yusuf Maart, Ashley du Preez and Ranga Chivaviro. Last season's squad were far from world beaters, clearly, but they also underachieved for the value they had. Bolstered by the new arrivals and an energetic new technical staff on the bench, where goalkeeper coach Ilyes [Mzoughi] looks a dynamic presence, it was a whole new story on Saturday evening.
Now it's to see if Chiefs can maintain and refine that energy into a cup and league challenging combination. It seems revealing that Nabi seems set to work with this group of players and does not necessarily want to add any more signings now.
“For myself, I don't want to accept any propositions for new players. I take my time because this is a big responsibility,” he said.
“I think all the new players who played today [Saturday], congratulations from my technical team; from the owner [Kaizer Motaung] to give me this possibility and this 'green card' [work permit]. We saw the result today — I think these are very good new players.”
“At this point we need the players more focused with more work and they need to understand exactly the touches [they need to make] with the feet.
“This is my big challenge. For that I ask, with big respect of the fans, please give me more space. I have big work [to do] for my team.”
