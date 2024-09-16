Mpengesi wants Chippa to ‘believe they can win the league’ as they kick off against Pirates
Despite previous struggles, the chair of the Eastern Cape club is confident this season’s strong squad will be up with the challengers
17 September 2024 - 21:46
Ambitious Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has encouraged his players to follow his example and think big. If they believe they can win the Betway Premiership league title this season, it is possible, the Chilli Boys chair said this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.