Sport

Boks tread carefully round Los Pumas as Rugby Championship title beckons

Argentina can still beat South Africa to the title but it is a long shot

19 September 2024 - 21:47
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

With eight straight wins, the Springboks appear to have Argentina's number in their head-to-head clashes. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Best is yet to come from Boks, warns Cheslin Kolbe Sport
  2. Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi’s shot at redemption in Currie Cup final Sport
  3. If that was Chef Nabi’s appetiser, Chiefs fans will be hungry for the main ... Sport
  4. Mpengesi wants Chippa to ‘believe they can win the league’ as they kick off ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Look at the Boks who are skipping the Argentina tour — that’s a ... Sport

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 18 September 2024
Reserve Bank MPC interest rate announcement