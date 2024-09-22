Sport

Manie’s miss one of several Bok shortcomings, argues Rassie

Coach Rassie Erasmus admitted Argentina caught the Boks short in the outside channels

22 September 2024 - 20:38
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus pointed to collective shortcomings and not a missed penalty attempt by Manie Libbok as root cause for his team's 29-28 defeat to Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Boks tread carefully round Los Pumas as Rugby Championship title beckons Sport
  2. How Esperance’s Mokwana overcame self-doubt to become one of Africa’s hottest ... Sport
  3. Best is yet to come from Boks, warns Cheslin Kolbe Sport
  4. If that was Chef Nabi’s appetiser, Chiefs fans will be hungry for the main ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Boklash: Bakkies, as only he can, was just telling it like it is Sport

Latest Videos

'Elsbeth' Trailer | New Series Thursday February 29
La Maison — Official Trailer | Apple TV+