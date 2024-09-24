Sport

Pirates and Sundowns can launch two-pronged attack on Champions League

South Africa's two most successful clubs in continental football are in the group stage together for the first time since 2018-19

24 September 2024 - 21:09
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the country's two most successful continental competitors, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, will compete in the Caf Champions League group stages together...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Manie’s miss one of several Bok shortcomings, argues Rassie Sport
  2. Warriors can compete with country’s best: GM Shafiek Abrahams Sport
  3. How Esperance’s Mokwana overcame self-doubt to become one of Africa’s hottest ... Sport
  4. Olympics day in history: Cameron van der Burgh lands SA’s first Olympic gold ... Sport
  5. Heat and an artificial surface in Juba can make life difficult for Bafana Sport

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration